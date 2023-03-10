Bread & Broth seeks new treasurer

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — St. Theresa’s Bread & Broth, an all-volunteer organization whose mission is to ease hunger in the South Tahoe community, has a volunteer opportunity opening and is looking for individuals interested in joining our efforts to help others.

Currently, Bread & Broth has a volunteer opening for treasurer. The treasurer reviews, approves, and submits expense reimbursements and invoices to the St. Theresa bookkeeper. He/she reconciles bank and church records with Bread & Broth financial records and maintains an expense and capital spending spreadsheet. The treasurer is also responsible for generating and presenting a quarterly fiscal accounting report at each quarterly advisory board meeting. A time requirement of 10-15 hours monthly is involved in this position.

If you are interested in this position or need more information regarding volunteering opportunities in the Bread & Broth organization, visit B&B’s website http://www.breadandbroth.org/volunteer . B&B volunteer application forms are available on the website.

For more information, contact Volunteer Coordinator, Sue Fry at bbvolunteers2021@gmail.com .