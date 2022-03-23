Bread & Broth seeks volunteers for Monday Meals program

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bread & Broth plans to return to its traditional, pre-COVID, Monday Meals program in April but are in need of volunteers.

After two years of packing food for distribution each week, B&B said it is excited to return to cooking hot meals and serving guests.

The Monday Meals will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. each Monday at Grace Hall, inside St. Theresa Catholic Church.

There are a variety of volunteer positions open, including set up, serving, take down from 3-6 p.m.; cooks start at various times and clean up crews from 5:25-6:30 p.m.

Set up, take down crews wrap silverware, prepare coffee, desserts and pack bags of food for distribution, help serve food, and greet our dinner guests and assist with take down.





Cooks will assist the head cook preparing salads and side dishes.

Clean up crews will wipe down tables and chairs and put them away, mop and empty trash.

Volunteers usually serve one Monday per month.

Bread & Broth is a nonprofit whose mission is to ease hunger in the South Lake Tahoe community.

For more information, contact Volunteer Coordinator Sue Fry at bbvolunteers2021@gmail.com .