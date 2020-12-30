Bread & Broth thankful for community’s generosity

For Bread & Bread there is so much to be thankful for as the year 2020 comes to an end. The organization would like to acknowledge all of the members of the Lake Tahoe South Shore community who have so generously supported our efforts to feed and help those in need during this holiday season.

Thanks to the overly abundant generosity of donors to our Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway, there was funding left over for Bread & Broth to host a Christmas Meal Giveaway on Monday, Dec. 21. In addition to our basic giveaway staples of dairy products, bread/pastries and fresh fruit and vegetables, Bread & Broth’s Christmas meal included a ham, pineapples, scalloped potatoes, fixings for a green bean casserole and sparkling apple cider.

As a special holiday touch, the giveaway bags included Christmas candies donated by Raley’s at Stateline, Safeway and Smart & Final. Edgewood Tahoe donated 1,000 freshly baked Christmas cookies (ginger bread men and decorated sugar cookies) prepared by the resort’s culinary staff. As an extra surprise, Christmas gift, $20 Attic Thrift Store vouchers from Barton Hospital were placed in the Christmas meal bag sets to help purchase gifts or necessities.

Pulling this all together were approximately 25 volunteers giving from their hearts who coordinated and packed 170 sets of bags. Each set included five bags of food with families of five or more receiving two sets of bags. These bags were handed out between 3-5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, from St. Theresa Grace Hall’s foyer.

All of these special holiday touches made a positive and needed difference in the lives of the 520 individuals who were the recipients of the community’s holiday generosity served through Bread & Broth’s Christmas Meal giveaway.

Carol Gerard is the director of Bread & Broth.