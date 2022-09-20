Bread & Broth thanks Barton Hospital Pharmacy Department

Barton Pharmacy's crew included (from left) Dana Jasmine, Cathy Deering, Michelle Murpy, Kim Stoker and Hannah Sackett.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Although the smoke index was very high, 82 dinner guests came to St. Theresa’s Grace Hall to enjoy pizza, salad, and a fresh fruit salad.

Normally, the whole meal is prepared by the B&B cooks but because of the high temperatures and smoke on Monday, pizza from Pizza Hut was ordered so the kitchen and dining area stayed cool.

“It was nice for us to come and serve the community in a different way,” shared Cathy Deering and Dana Jasmine as they represented Barton Hospital Pharmacy Department in sponsoring the meal. “Rather than just through medicine at the hospital, we were able to help the community by sponsoring a Bread & Broth Monday Meal.”

In addition to Cathy and Dana, fellow Pharmacy members Michelle Murphy, Hannah Sackett, and Kim Stoker joined the B&B volunteers to serve a hot meal on Monday, Sept. 9.

Thank you to the Barton crew for all their help in setting up the dinner and warmly greeting and serving the dinner guests as they came through the serving line.

“We really enjoyed meeting our fellow community members and seeing the joy on their faces,” said Cathy and Dana.

The Barton AAD crew ended their sponsorship by helping with the meal’s takedown and clean. Kudos to an energetic and warm-hearted Barton Pharmacy team.

In addition to its Monday Meal, Bread & Broth also serves community members a simple entrée (chili, sloppy joes, etc.) and a delicious soup donated by various local community restaurants every Friday. This Second Serving meal is held at the Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church from 4 to 5 p.m. All community members are welcome to enjoy both of B&B’s hot meals served every Monday (Monday Meal) and Friday (Second Serving).

Submitted by: Bread & Broth