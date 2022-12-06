Bread & Broth thanks Hard Rock for supporting Adopt a Day

Hard Rock personnel (from left) Lizzette Rodriguez, Bryce Rafferty, Kelly Crossgrove and Mike Frates, support Bread & Broth's Nov. 28 meal.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Helping to feed Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal dinner guests, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino hosted the meal’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment on Nov. 28.

“Hard Rock fully supports the work Bread & Broth does,” shared Kelly Crossgrove, Hard Rock’s director of human resources.

This was the second AAD sponsorship that Hard Rock has participated in this year in addition to donating the rolls and utensils for B&B’s Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 21.

Joining Kelly were fellow Hard Rock AAD volunteers Mike Frates, director of engineering; Bryce Rafferty, director of IT and Lizzette Rodriguez, payroll specialist.

The Hard Rock team members were really into helping the B&B volunteers. They packed food ‘giveaway’ bags with meat, dairy products, fresh fruit and vegetables, breads/pastries, and various food staple items and then manned the serving line dishing out heaping servings of turkey tetrazine, zucchini, a green salad, and rolls along with a dessert and drinks. They closed out their three-hour volunteering service by helping with the dinners take down and cleanup.

A big part of volunteering at a Bread & Broth meal is interacting with the dinner guests and making sure they feel welcome and have an enjoyable meal. The Hard Rock team members were great with both the dinner guests and their fellow B&B volunteers.

According to Frates, “the B&B volunteers are amazing. This is evening meal is so special. Keep up the great work.”

Kudos to Hard Rock and their dedicated staff for their involvement in the community.

Submitted by Bread & Broth