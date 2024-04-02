Bread & Broth thanks Heavenly Ski Patrol

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – As a follow up to their February 19 Bread & Broth Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsorship, Heavenly Ski Patrol members once again joined the St. Theresa’s Bread & Broth (B&B) volunteers by hosting the Monday Meal on March 25th.

“What a joyful opportunity to serve and meet the many people who make South Lake Tahoe a very special place to live and recreate,” proclaimed Mary Becherer, a member of Heaven Ski Patrol. It was Mary’s first opportunity to help with a Monday Meal and she found the experience to be very heartwarming.

In addition to Mary, fellow Ski Patrol members Jim Fitzpatrick, Heidi Marineau, and Rave Rogstad arrived at St. Theresa Grace Hall early to help the volunteers as they arrived at 3 p.m. to begin wrapping the meal’s utensils, arranging an array of breads, pastries, fresh fruit and vegetables, meats, dairy products, and various other food staples for the food giveaway table, and helping with the dessert and drink table.

At 4:00 p.m., as the B&B volunteer cooks finished their preparation of the evening meal of hamburger and mushroom stroganoff, seasoned zucchini with onions, garlic bread, and a green salad, the four Ski Patrol Adopt A Day crew members manned the serving line, ready to greet and feed the 115 evening’s dinner guests.

Thanks to sponsors like the Heavenly Mountain Ski Patrol and B&B’s many generous donors, Bread & Broth not only provides a weekly full-course Monday Meal but also serves a simple entrée, salad, and soup every Friday at the Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church and has four programs which feed the children in the community – School Weekend Food program, School Healthy Snack Program, Tots Food Program, and the Summer Food program.

It is with great appreciation for their dedication to helping people that Bread & Broth would like to thank the Heavenly Ski Patrol members for their support of B&B and our efforts to ease hunger in the Lake Tahoe South Shore community.

For information on volunteer and donation opportunities, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org