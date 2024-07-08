Bread & Broth thanks local food donors

Bread & Broth has fed the food-insecure in the Lake Tahoe South Shore community since first providing hot meals in 1989. Currently, Bread & Broth serves hot and nutritious meals on both Monday and Friday and offers a wide range of services and programs for children ages 18 months to age 18. Overall, over 550 individuals and children benefit from these food services each week.

Bread & Broth is supported by many individuals, service organizations, and business donations in addition to grants to fund these programs. However, these B&B services are also supported by the generous grocery stores, businesses, and restaurants in South Lake Tahoe who have donated food, beverages, snacks, and soups to these programs throughout the past year.

Safeway, Raley’s at the Y, Whole Foods, Insomnia Cookies, Tahoe Bagel, and McDonald’s donate food twice a week to the B&B Monday Meal program and Second Serving. B&B volunteers arrive at these businesses on both Mondays and Fridays to pick up donated food- meat, dairy products, pizza, pastries, salads, cakes, cookies, bagels, bread and dessert. Volunteers pick up donated food from Sugar Pine Bakery, Yellow Sub, and Smart & Final once a week. Margaritaville Resort LT also made a Monday Meal food donation and Overland Meats also donated fish, turkeys and chickens on one occasion. In addition, the local Farmer’s Market on Tuesday at the VFW American Legion contributes produce during the summer months to support Monday Meal and Second Serving.

Second Serving receives the generous donation of soup each Friday from various casinos and restaurants throughout South Lake Tahoe. Restaurants participating over the past year include Azul Latin Kitchen, Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort (monthly donations), Cafe Fiore, Chicken in a Barrel, Coldwater Brewery & Grill, Edgewood Resort, Freshies Restaurant, MacDuff’s Public House, Primo’s Italian Restaurant, Riva Grill, and Sidellis Brewery & Restaurant. New participants in providing soup for the upcoming year include Harrah’s/Harvey’s Casinos (monthly donations) and Golden Nugget Lake Tahoe (6 donations yearly).

The B&B 4 Kids program receives donations from local businesses and community groups as well. Several groups have supported food drives- the South Tahoe Police Department is currently collecting food and the S-Club at South Tahoe High School has conducted food drives throughout the school year. Additionally, the South Tahoe Association of Realtors has sponsored a food drive for the Kids’ program. Smart & Final supplies food donations several times a year. Grocery Outlet generously provides their parking lot three times a year to allow Bread & Broth 4 Kids to conduct its Cram-A-Cruiser events to collect food donations from the community. Heavenly Mountain Resort regularly provides nutrition bars to support the B&B 4 Kids “School Healthy Snack” program.

Other stores and businesses are generous to Bread & Broth when closing temporarily or for the season. Heavenly Mountain Resort, Sierra at Tahoe, and Kirkwood Mountain Resort all donated food and snacks when closing for the season.

Bread & Broth is grateful for these very generous donations from our local businesses and stores. These donations continue to help support B&B’s mission to feed those facing food insecurity in our local community. As Roberta Strachan, Food Coordinator for Bread & Broth shares, “The small and large businesses of this community are amazing. Even through they all struggle, they continue to give to our struggling local families. We would never be able to give so much to our local residents if it was not for these fantastic businesses. Thank you!”

For more information on how you or your business can partner with Bread & Broth, please visit their website at breadandbroth.org.