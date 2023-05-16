Bread & Broth thanks Sierra Sotheby’s for support

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — “This is our second time this year volunteering at Bread & Broth and we love that we are giving back to our beautiful community,” shared Andrea King, a Realtor at the Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty’s South Lake Tahoe office.

Joining Andrea from Sierra Sotheby’s was Ellen Camacho, the office’s managing broker, and Kathy Hyde, office administrator. This Adopt A Day of Nourishment crew hosted B&B’s Monday Meal at St. Theresa’s Grace Hall on May 1.

The Sierra Sotheby’s team members began their volunteer stint helping to fill food ‘giveaway’ bags with fruits and vegetables and preparing the breads, pastries, pizza, meats, and various staple foods for distribution to the dinner guests. Once the doors opened at 4 p.m., the Sierra Sotheby’s crew manned the serving line; warmly welcoming each individual and serving double hamburgers, baked beans, and a watermelon and cantaloupe salad.

The 95 diners loved the double hamburgers and warm buns which were donated by McDonalds. They got to select their choice of relishes, had the option of adding bacon slices, and even come back for seconds if they so desired.

Thanks to Sierra Sotheby’s generous support, both financially and timewise, Bread & Broth is able to offer hot, nutritious and filling meals to our community members. B&B is thrilled to have Sierra Sotheby’s already signed up for two additional sponsorships in the second half of 2023.

“We can’t wait to participate in this amazing program again,” shared Andrea.

For information regarding Adopt A Day sponsorships, contact Carol Gerard at 310-256-1019.

Source: Bread & Broth