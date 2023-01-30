Bread & Broth thanks Sierra Sotheby’s for support

Sierra Sotheby's International Realty hosted B&B's Monday Meal last week on Jan. 23. Pictured from left include Andrea King, Haily Mitchell, Kathy Hyde and Demian Black.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bread & Broth could not be more thankful to the many individuals, families, organizations, and businesses that support our efforts to ease hunger in the Tahoe South Shore community.

The $300 donation made by our Monday Meal Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsors is a big help in defraying the cost the food, supplies, and utility costs of the hot, full-course dinners held every Monday evening.

Since the re-start of the Adopt A Day program in June, after B&B meals were resumed as COVID infections declined, Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty sponsored their second AAD sponsorship on Monday, Jan. 23.

“Being able to give back to our small community is really important to us,” shared Kathy Hyde, Sierra Sotheby’s office administrator. “We have to help each other and be empathetic to those who need a helping hand.”

In addition to Kathy, the Sierra Sotheby’s AAD volunteer team included realtor agents Demian Black, Andrea King, and Haily Mitchell. An extremely important role of being successful in the realty business is a commitment to customer service. This team from Sierra Sotheby’s carried that important trait over in their efforts to help the B&B volunteers and welcome and serve the dinner guests.

“We love being able to join with Bread & Broth in serving a meal,” said Andrea. “We feel honored to help.”

During these cold days, the ‘homey’ dinner of meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, and coleslaw served with dinner rolls, drinks, and desserts was a welcome treat for the dinner guests. The smiles and warm welcome by the Sierra Sotheby’s AAD volunteers were also greatly appreciated by the always thankful dinner guests.

Submitted by Bread & Broth