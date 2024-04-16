Bread & Broth thanks Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Bread & Broth is extremely fortunate to have Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsors that have hosted the organization’s Monday Meal on a regular basis. Sierra Sotheby’s is one of the many sponsors that helps fund the weekly Monday hot, full-course, well-balanced meals. In addition, as an AAD sponsor, Sierra Sotheby’s sends a crew of volunteers to work alongside the B&B volunteers as they go about providing a hot meal, food giveaway bags, second servings, and meals to-go to fellow community members.

For several years now, Sierra Sotheby’s has been hosting four Adopt A Day sponsorships annually. Led by Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty’s Ellen Camacho, Sierra Sotheby’s has been sending three to five team members to spend three hours assisting with their sponsorship dinners. “We are grateful for the opportunity to serve the community,” said Ellen at the Monday Meal Sierra Sotheby’s hosted on April 8th.

In addition to Ellen, Sierra Sotheby’s AAD crew included Demian Black, Andrea King, Dillon Kin, and Haily Mitchell. These crew members helped make the meal setup, serving and cleanup go smoothly thanks to their willingness to give of their time and jump right in to ensure that the attending dinner guests were provided with a dinner service that was warm and welcoming.

“Excellent organization at a Bread & Broth meal which made for another excellent experience,” shared Ellen as the meal service was winding down. “We look forward to coming back next month.”

Kudos to Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty for their commitment to helping others and supporting B&B’s goal of easing hunger in the community.

In addition to the Monday Meal, Bread & Broth also helps to ease hunger for members of the Lake Tahoe South Shore community by hosting a Second Serving meal every Friday at the Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church and providing bags of kid and tot friendly food to eligible children who attend LTUSD schools and five daycare centers that service low-income families during the school year and school summer break.

For information on volunteer and donation opportunities, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org .