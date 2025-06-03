Bread & Broth thanks South Tahoe Middle School’s Club Live

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Thanks to the leadership of Club Live’s Advisor, Larry Lambdin, South Tahoe Middle School students have the opportunity to experience leadership events, participate in community service projects, and enjoy recreational trips all focused on providing safe and high energy alternative activities.

To encourage the club members to participate in a volunteer experience, Larry and his wife, Paula, have been donating the funds over the last 10 years to host a Bread & Broth Adopt A Day of Nourishment providing many STMS club members with the opportunity to enjoy and grow from the experience of helping others.

This year, the club hosted the May 25th B&B Monday Meal. It is always a pleasure to have the Club Live student members helping at the dinner. They are cheerful, filled with energy, and always ready to help when needed. This year, the Club Live members included Abriel Lynfoot and Ashley Perez under the guidance of Larry, STMS 8th grade resource specialist and club Advisor, and Jessica Melton, Club Live’s Co-Advisor. Paula Lambdin also joined the Club Live AAD crew helping at the meal.

When asked about her volunteering at a Monday Meal, Abriel responded, “This work made me realize how many people in our community are in need and it made me so happy to help them even if it was just a little bit.”

For the dinner guests, the hot, healthy meals and the food giveaway bags mean a great deal to them. The meals ease their hunger and provide a communal setting where they feel safe and cared for. As Ashely added, “we are part of community that is there for each other in hard times or even in good times.”

Thank you to all of the participants from Club Live for their generosity and purposeful giving of their time to benefit the lives of others. Early positive volunteering experiences can have a life-long impact and kudos to Club Live for providing this opportunity to the students at South Tahoe Middle School.

For those interested in sponsoring a B&B Adopt A Day of Nourishment, there are a few sponsorship meal openings in July. Contact Carol Gerard at 310-256-1019.