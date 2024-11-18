Bread & Broth to host free Thanksgiving Dinner

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Bread & Broth will be hosting its annual Thanksgiving holiday dinner on Monday, November 25. This event will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Grace Hall at 1041 Lyons Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, from 4-6 p.m. All members of the South Lake Tahoe community are invited to attend and enjoy a wonderful meal to celebrate Thanksgiving and the upcoming holi-days.

Since 1989, Bread & Broth has sponsored a hot, nutritious meal for approximately 200 individu-als during the Thanksgiving holiday and the tradition continues this year. A festive Thanksgiving meal will be served featuring turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, rolls and pie for dessert. In addition, dinner guests will be given a food giveaway bag containing dairy products (eggs, butter, milk), fresh produce, bread, pastries, meat, and canned goods.

As Bread & Broth Interim Director Carol Gerard shares, “Bread & Broth’s Thanksgiving Meal is our special way of making sure that everyone in the community has the opportunity to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal. The smiles and joy that the holiday meal brings to the dinner guests is priceless and worth all of the ‘love’ that the Bread & Broth volunteers put into the prep-aration and serving of the dinner.”

Please join Bread & Broth in celebrating Thanksgiving and the annual gathering of many mem-bers of our community. For more information, please visit B&B’s website at breadandbroth.org , or contact Carol Gerard at carolsgerard@aol.com .