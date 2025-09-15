Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal sponsored by Liberty

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Frank Papandrea described volunteering at Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal, held at St. Theresa’s Gace Hall on September 8, as “a fun and rewarding afternoon of giving and serving our community.” Frank was participating as one of Liberty’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment (AAD) sponsorship crew members at the early evening meal.

Liberty has been supporting Bread & Broth by sponsoring three to four Monday Meals annually since 2017, a partnership greatly appreciated by the Bread & Broth volunteers. Frank, an active AAD volunteer for over a decade, was joined by his fellow Liberty AAD crew members, Jennifer Guenther and James Martin, who have also volunteered at many of Liberty’s sponsorship meals. Jennifer also serves as Liberty’s liaison to Bread & broth, while James has served as a cook at the B&B’s Second Serving meals on Friday at the Lake Tahoe Presbyterian Community Church.

“Bread & Broth is such a wonderful organization,” shared Frank. As a frequent AAD volunteer, Frank has witnessed the positive effects that the full-course meals and the take home food bags have on the dinner’s attendees. The smiles and words of gratitude expressed are truly heartwarming.

Bread & Broth values the ongoing support from Liberty and its team members and congratulates Liberty for its policy for encouraging their employees to become involved in their community through volunteerism which is a great corporate model for community engagement.

In addition to providing sponsorship volunteers, Liberty also donated $350 to Bread & Broth to help the organization cover the costs of the evening’s meal, which served 123 dinner guests.

For more information about donations, volunteering, or B&B’s food programs, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org or follow Bread & Broth on Instagram or Facebook.