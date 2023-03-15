Break in storms for Lake Tahoe; Another, colder, atmospheric river possible next week

A view of clear skies at Lake Tahoe Wednesday morning from Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The winter storm warning and flood advisory have expired and Truckee-Tahoe residents can enjoy a couple days of sunny skies before yet another atmospheric river could enter the region.

The National Weather Service in Reno has been issuing storm advisories like it was passing out Halloween candy during this historic winter, but have zero in effect on Wednesday.

The sunny skies will provide much needed storm relief through Friday morning before light showers return this weekend and possibly the 12th atmospheric river storm of the season early next week.

“Relatively quiet weather is expected for the next few days as a short-wave ridge moves over the area,” the service said in the Wednesday morning forecast discussion. “Definitely use this time to recover and rest from the impactful storms this past week. A few light convective snow showers are possible mainly over the Sierra Nevada through Friday. Accumulations will be light, with little to no impacts expected.”

The service said weaker short-wave troughs will pass through the region Saturday night into Sunday bringing some snowfall, light rain showers into western Nevada and breezy afternoon winds.

Snowfall amounts may not be much but could impact travel in the Sierra. Temperatures will also be cooler through the weekend, about 5-10 degrees below seasonal averages, the service said.

Chances are increasing for another atmospheric river to impact the region Tuesday through Wednesday, and this AR is looking colder to officials.

Forecast confidence remains low this far out, but the potential scenario would bring another round of heavy snow to the Sierra mainly above 5,000 feet leading to travel disruptions and more possible snow load impacts. Below 5,000 feet into western Nevada, cold rain could lead to some runoff or minor flooding.

“However, take this with a grain of salt, as model solutions can vary in the coming week,” the service said.

The long-range forecast is hinting at a possible break in the exceptionally stormy weather late next week, while other simulations keep open the storm door.