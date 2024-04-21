It’s likely you or someone close to you has been affected by addiction. In fact, one in seven Americans aged 12 or older reports experiencing a substance use disorder, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Addiction is not a personal failing or something to be ashamed of; it’s a health condition that requires treatment just like other health conditions. Addiction, or substance use disorder (SUD), affects a person’s brain and behavior, leading to their inability to control their use of substances like drugs, alcohol, or medications.

When people use substances, the brain is flooded with chemicals that take over the brain’s reward system and can cause them to repeat behaviors that feel good, but aren’t healthy. The desire to recreate those powerful rewards can create an irresistible craving that feels necessary to function, resulting in repeated use.

There is not a single driving factor that leads to addiction, though some carry a predisposition and are at a higher risk of becoming addicted. Others may use drugs or alcohol recreationally or to cope with stress, trauma, chronic pain, or other health-related issues, then become dependent on those substances.

Addiction is difficult to discuss with others, as it is commonly associated with feelings of shame, guilt, or failure. Around 80% of people suffering from addiction never seek or receive substance use disorder treatment.

Breaking down the stigma of addiction and showing support and understanding is one of the most important things we can do to help people get treatment. As a family member or friend, let them know they are not alone in their journey — being present in the person’s life can help curb feelings of isolation and loneliness associated with substance use.

The language we use is also a powerful tool. Like diabetes or arthritis, substance use disorder is a health issue and should be approached as such. Words like “addict” or “user” should be avoided because they are stigmatized, and being defined as such is a proven barrier to an individual’s motivation to receive care or treatment. Instead, non-labeling terms and phrases such as “struggles with addiction” and “substance use disorder” are supportive terms that show respect to people with addiction and their families who are impacted.

Treatment and recovery will look different for every person. There are many treatment options including inpatient and outpatient care, in-person counseling, and telehealth support in both group and individual settings. Depending on the treatment plan, Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) and behavioral therapy may be prescribed.

The return of a disease or the signs and symptoms of a disease after a period of improvement, often called relapse or recurrence, is always a possibility and should be approached with care. Recurrence may be a sign that more treatment or a different treatment method is needed. One’s treatment plan may need frequent review to determine whether another method could be more effective.

Substance use is a disease, not a moral failing. The recovery journey will be different for every person, and there is no shame in seeking treatment. If you or someone you know needs help for substance use, talk to a healthcare professional. Everyone can play a role to help their loved ones recover from substance use disorder.

Azzy Soave is a certified Substance Use Navigator with Barton Health, providing evidence-based treatment for substance use with support of the California Bridge program. For more information about the Barton Health Medication Assisted Treatment program, visit BartonHealth.org/MAT .