Breaking par in blizzard season 

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – When Will and Ashley Wolford decided to create Iron and Wood, they solved a problem that has long frustrated Tahoe golfers. The problem is the short golf season in snow country.

“I saw this gap in town that there was no winter golf,” Ashely explained. “It just really didn’t exist here. They used to have one in the bowling alley in the 90s, and it was popular. But, of course, the technology wasn’t as good as it is now.”

Local courses only stay open half the year because of the elements. Will said that this helped inspire their 800-square-foot indoor golf facility.

Located in unit 15 at Incline Village’s Country Club Plaza, Iron and Wood is a passion project based on their love of golf.

The journey began in early 2023 when the married couple started discussing the concept. By June, they had found the perfect space. By November, they had secured the necessary special use permit through Washoe County to transform the location into an indoor recreation facility.

“While the plans were being drawn and submitted for approval, we welcomed a baby girl to our family, our first child in December of 2023,” Will said. “The timing worked out well as we were able to spend a couple months at home together with her (Kiana) while we got all the permitting lined up.”

Since Will has a construction background, he did the remodel.

The remodel took about three months. It passed the final inspection in July 2024. From mid-July until the end of August the Wolfords stocked the venue with merchandise, clubs, comfortable furniture, and created signage.

Iron and Wood’s grand opening was Labor Day weekend, Sept. 30 and 31.

“A lot of Ashley’s experience in the golf industry drove us to create this business,” said Will. “She grew up here in Incline Village, went and played golf for San Diego State University, then earned a master’s degree in kinesiology and became a PGA professional. She moved back to Incline in 2019 and is the head of instruction in the summer at the golf courses in Incline Village. This means she has an established local client base and saw a need for year-round golf.”

Will grew up in Tahoe City and is a recreational golfer.

“This provided us with an understanding of how many people, like us, love to play golf in Tahoe,” Will said.

Iron and Wood makes it possible to enjoy friendly competition with family and friends and improve your skills on the state-of-the-art indoor Trackman iO golf simulator , the same technology used by the PGA Tour and professionals worldwide.

“We also really love that it also accommodates a right-handed and a left-handed player at the same,” Ashley said. “They can play together without having to make adjustments.”

For several years, the indoor golf simulator business model has been a growing trend in the U.S.

But nobody previously had a public venue dedicated to indoor golf in Lake Tahoe that encompassed a great social and instructional space with state-of-the-art technology, Will said.

Ashely is a PGA pro, and offers lessons at Iron and Wood in Incline Village. Brenna O’Boyle / Tahoe Daily Tribune

“We were looking to create our own business,” Will said. “A lot of this had to do with the Tahoe economy. It’s difficult to find local jobs that pay enough to live here, let alone save enough to buy a home. As two people who grew up here, we would love to raise our daughter in Tahoe. But felt we needed to take a chance on an opportunity we feel can be successful.”

The Wolfords created everything themselves.

“We have created a space that feels both professional and comfortable,” Will said. “What’s unique about our setup is we only have one hitting bay, so when somebody books their time to play, they often have the place to themselves.”

Some people come solo and work on their game, while others come in as a group for a social experience.

There are two large TVs and they’re happy to accommodate requests.

Patrons can access more than 300 courses, utilize incredible practice features, and enjoy virtual games like mini golf.

Will and Ashley’s favorite course is The Hay in Pebble Beach. Their second favorite is the Yellowstone Club ‘s playable but challenging Tom Weiskopf-designed course in Big Sky, Montana.

The space accommodates up to 10 people comfortably, with the simulator allowing 8 players. Even so, they recommend groups of up to four for the best experience.

Their offerings extend beyond simulator time. They provide PXG and upcoming TaylorMade club fittings, Travis Mathew merchandise, and lessons with Ashley who is a PGA Pro.

Iron and Wood owners, Will and Ashley Wolford, play golf using the Trackman iO golf simulator , the same technology used by the PGA Tour and pros worldwide. Brenna O’Boyle / Tahoe Daily Tribune

“I would help you learn not only how to swing, but how to use this (equipment) and how to get better with or without me,” Ashely said when asked about lessons for beginners. “So my goal is for you to not need me. As an instructor, you want your students to be ready and confident enough to go out on the golf course on their own.”

The technology is immersive. The ceiling-mounted Trackman radar connects to an overhead projector, displaying each shot with remarkable accuracy on a 16-foot wide, 17-foot long hitting bay that’s 10 feet tall. Courses on the screen are mapped in extraordinary detail with tree shapes mirroring reality.

“It’s a lot of fun to be warm inside playing Pebble Beach while it’s snowing outside,” Will said.

Pricing is $75 per hour for a single player, and $100 per hour for groups of 2 to 4. Rental clubs are available for $25 a bag, and memberships offer additional perks like discounted rates, priority booking, and access to lessons.

Lessons start at $175 an hour.

For now, the Wolfords are the sole employees.

“We have chosen to do something that is meant for enjoyment, and it’s always great to see people come in, make the most of their time, and leave happy,” Will said.

Iron and Wood is open Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with 48-hour advanced booking; Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Reservations can be made at http://www.ironandwoodgolf.com

To book a lesson, become a member, or make a PXG club fitting day appointment, email play@IronandWoodGolf.com

