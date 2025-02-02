Breaking wind – The gassy truth uncovered

Flatulence is the expulsion of gases from the digestive system through the anus. Eructation or burping/belching is expulsion through the mouth, or sometimes nose. The gas can be a mixture of nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide (CO2), hydrogen, and methane. A variety of factors contribute to the volume and frequency.

Burping

Excess air from ingested food, carbonated beverages, or even chewing gum can accumulate in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Additionally, after ingestion, the stomach secretes hydrochloric acid (HCL) to mix with the food and help with digestion. When this mixture reaches the upper part of the small intestine, bicarbonate from the pancreas, gallbladder, and liver are released into the GI tract to neutralize the otherwise harmful HCL. CO2 is a byproduct. Although some CO2 is absorbed into the blood and exhaled via the lungs, most is expelled from the GI tract through the mouth.

Flatulence

While some of this air can reach the large intestine for expulsion through the rectum, most gas is generated from gut microbes in the large intestine. These bacteria thrive on and ferment the fiber, resistant starches, and certain oligosaccharide from plant foods eaten, primarily producing hydrogen, methane, and CO2 as byproducts.

When Gas Is Normal

A diet high in fiber, promotes healthy digestion and may initially increase flatulence. However, the body can adapt to certain gas-producing foods when consumed regularly. With repeated exposure to fiber-rich vegetables, microbial composition adjusts over time, reducing gas production (Martens et al., 2018). These healthy, yet gas triggering foods include legumes, cruciferous vegetables, and whole grains.

The average person passes gas 13-21 times per day.

When Gas Is a Concern

However, some foods may cause pain or discomfort in certain individuals. For example, dairy can lead to excessive gas and bloating due to poor digestion of lactose by some. Sugar alcohols are often used as sweeteners added to foods in unnaturally high concentrations. These can be poorly absorbed providing fermentable substrates for certain strains of bacteria disrupting the gut microbial balance. Also, foods rich in fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols (FODMAP) may trigger IBS symptoms in sensitive individuals.

When accompanied by symptoms such as pain, bloating, diarrhea, or unexplained weight loss, excessive or abnormal flatulence may indicate underlying digestive tract issues including small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), celiac disease, and malabsorption disorders. Adaptation may not occur for individuals with food intolerances or malabsorption disorders.

Conclusion

Flatulence and burping are natural parts of digestion, often influenced by diet, the normal digestion process, and gut microbiota. Foods such as legumes (which includes beans), cruciferous vegetables, and whole grains can increase flatulence without harmful effects. Normally, regular exposure to gas-producing foods can lead to gut adaptation, reducing gas over time.

However, certain sugars like lactose, sugar alcohols, and fructose, in some individuals can cause discomfort and unfavorably disrupt the gut microbiota. Also, FODMAP-rich foods may exacerbate symptoms in sensitive individuals.

While typically harmless, excessive or abnormal gas production may signal underlying health issues requiring medical attention.

If you are concerned about excess or abnormal gas or are experiencing excessive bloating and discomfort, contact your medical team, which may include a registered dietitian.

About the Author

Patrick Traynor, PHD, MPH, RD, CPT is a registered dietitian with an insurance-based practice, MNT Scientific, LLC in South Lake Tahoe, CA, Minden, NV, & Ashland, OR. In office or video appointments can be requested online at MNTScientific.com or by calling (530)429-7363. Inquiries can be directed to info@mntscientific.com