Breast Reconstruction: Considerations & Information

There are a variety of reasons people choose to have breast reconstruction. The reason may be aesthetic such as to rebuild a breast’s shape or create a new breast that has been removed. Or it is medically necessary to remove scar tissue or cancer. Regardless of the reason, breast reconstruction is a very personal decision. If you or a loved one is facing this decision, here are some thoughts to consider.

Is reconstruction a viable option? This is a great topic to discuss with your healthcare provider or a plastic and reconstructive surgeon. Learn about which type of reconstruction surgery might be best for you.

What health factors may affect my surgical options? Potential topics to talk about with your provider might include your breast size, the amount of tissue that could be removed, your insurance coverage versus out-of-pocket costs, and potential risks and complications. If you have a cancer diagnosis or are a cancer survivor, consider the size and location of the cancer and future treatments after surgery.

What type of reconstruction should I have? There are several types of breast reconstruction surgery. Depending on the situation, one or multiple approaches may be appropriate.

How will I feel after? If you are considering breast removal, consider how you will feel after a mastectomy. Would you be more comfortable with a flat chest or wearing a breast prosthesis?

Am I willing to have more than one surgery? You may have other surgical procedures to improve how your new breast or nipple looks. Some people choose to have a nipple or areola reconstructed. Others prefer a nipple tattoo.

When is the best time to have breast reconstruction? Depending on your situation, you may have immediate reconstruction, surgery done at the same time as breast removal. Or you may have a delayed reconstruction, a surgery after you recover from a mastectomy. If radiation therapy is part of your treatment plan, you may be advised to wait until after the radiation is finished.

Where am I physically and emotionally? Losing or gaining breasts can feel like an unfamiliar experience. Don’t be shy about asking for support or help from others.

Do I have patience with myself? It can take up to a year before the results of breast reconstruction can be fully seen. If you do decide to have breast reconstruction, it will help to exercise patience and kindness with yourself as your body heals.

Kathleen Holoyda, MD is a board-certified plastic surgeon for Barton Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. Learn more at BartonHealth.org or by calling 530.543.5799.