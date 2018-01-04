Brett Dennen’s 2nd Annual Lift Series stops at Crystal Bay Casino

Singer-songwriter Brett Dennen began a Western United States tradition in 2017 with his first-ever Lift Series, in which he spends a day skiing the slopes in mountain towns and performs his original sound later the same night.

Now in his second year, he launches his 2018 Lift Series with a gig on North Shore this Saturday.

"Last year was a success and I am continuing to build on the brand of music, skiing, community and environmental activism," Dennen states on his website.

Why did he pursue this?

"I love mountain towns, mountain people, ski people and people who love nature, and this tour is a celebration of all of it. I've partnered with Protect Our Winters, who are building a movement against climate change. Together, with participating resorts and in collaboration with Alps and Meters, we will provide events and opportunities to take action," he continues.

On his tour, Dennen will perform solo and acoustically, which he considers a "unique and fulfulling way" to bring music to audiences.

Recommended Stories For You

Dennen takes the stage at Crystal Bay Casino on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 9 p.m. The gig is open to guests at least 21 years of age.

Tickets are available for $27 in advance and $30 on the day of the show. Unlike other CBC performances, Dennen's concert is a seated show with limited tickets. Visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com to book your spot before it sells out!

Crystal Bay Casino is found at 14 NV 28 on Tahoe's North Shore.

— Lake Tahoe Action