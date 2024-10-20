Brew Brothers opens at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe Spring 2026

STATELINE, Nev. – Harrah’s Lake Tahoe announced that construction is underway for Brew Brothers, a new craft beer and dining venue set to open in 2026. Located just off Harrah’s casino floor, Brew Brothers will provide a lively and immersive experience that offers refreshing drinks and delicious bites while complementing the energy of the casino.

Taking over the former footprint of the food court and California Bar, Brew Brothers will feature a massive layout, covering 7,930 square feet of prime space and offering more than 200 seating options. Guests can look forward to a variety of locally sourced and seasonal craft beers, handcrafted cocktails and a menu designed to fulfill every craving, from custom burgers, wings and ribs to specialty pizzas, tacos and pasta dishes.

Provided

Brew Brothers, created by the Carano family in 1995 at the Eldorado Resort Casino in Reno, Nevada, has been a highly successful concept, even being named ‘Best Brewpub in America’ by Nightclub & Bar magazine. Now, Harrah’s Lake Tahoe is bringing this legendary eatery to its property, ensuring guests can enjoy great beer and great food while remaining close to all the action.

“This venue will enhance our offerings while staying true to the Carano family’s legacy of exceptional food and beverage experiences. We’re thrilled to offer our guests a fun, relaxing space to unwind while still being part of the vibrant casino environment,” said Karie Hall, SVP and General Manager of Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

In addition to the ample seating, more than 30 high-definition TVs will be installed throughout the venue, ensuring every guest has a front-row view of their favorite game.

Whether guests want to catch the big game, enjoy a night of live music, or simply unwind with a cold beer, Brew Brothers will have it all.

As construction progresses, Harrah’s Lake Tahoe is looking forward to unveiling this exciting new venue in 2026. For more information, please visit https://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe .