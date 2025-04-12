Brewing Resilience: Smart Strategies for Sourcing Superfood Coffee in Tahoe Amid Trade Wars

Cal Orey and her aussie.

Provided / Cal Orey

Imagine: I wake up and brew artisan ground coffee with a splash of low-fat organic milk, every day like clockwork. Welcome to my constant—like feeding the dog and cat—to give me that feel-good warm and fuzzy feeling. I love the smooth vibe from my cup of naturally flavored java from Hawaii.

What’s more, a new study published in March 2025 in the journal Nature Medicine reveals that sipping coffee in the morning can be a road to longevity. The study gives kudos to this perk to the antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds in coffee, which may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart woes and diabetes. The findings: Those who savor their morning cup of Joe get the protective effects, contributing to a longer life span.

The bad news is, during the trade wars (remember, I noted these were coming) and pre-recession, getting coffee in Tahoe can be approached strategically to ensure you have access to quality brews despite potential price hikes and supply chain disruptions. (My island brand is now AWOL!). Since I wrote the book The Healing Powers of Coffee (Kensington), I know a thing or two about scoring coffee. Here are some clever tips:

1. Sipping Through Tahoe’s Hidden Coffee Gems: Look for independent cafes that prioritize local or direct-trade coffee, as they might have better access to quality beans without relying heavily on international imports.

2. Roast and Revel: Tahoe’s Artisan Coffee Roasters. Get a bargain from roasters who may offer bulk buying options. This can sometimes provide better prices than retail outlets, especially during times of roller coaster market prices due to tariffs and trade disputes.

3. Deals in the Deep Blue: Snagging Tahoe’s Best Coffee Bargains: Check Out Sales and Promotions: Keep an eye out for sales at local grocery stores. Many retailers may offer discounts or promotions to attract customers during economic downturns, making it good time to stock up on your favorite blends…

4. Stash Your Beans: Storage Solutions for Tahoe’s Coffee Lovers: Yes, you can chill and even freeze bags of ground coffee. Refer to number 3. During my book research, I was comped with pounds and pounds of coffee (ground and whole bean). No way could I use all of the varieties at once. Storing it worked!

5. Beyond the Bean: Try Tahoe’s Alternative Brands: Okay. I am a coffee snob. When my Hawaiian brand was MIA—I switched to other products I wrote about in the coffee book. And while the price a was a tad higher it was worth it.

6. Click and Sip: Online Coffee Finds for Tahoe Enthusiasts: You can be greeted with a wider selection of coffees. Local retailers may offer competitive pricing. Check out different online coffees that offer fast shipping options directly to your front door.

By following these steps, you can face the challenges posed by trade wars and economic uncertainty while still enjoying your daily cup of coffee in Tahoe.

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, health, nutrition, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the popular Healing Powers series, and Courage with Paws: The Heart of a Siamese Cat, (Book 2) Time-Traveling Tabby, and a sci-fi trilogy–The Ghost Ships. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com