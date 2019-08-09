Brews, jazz, funk returns to Squaw Valley for 18th year

Music lineup Saturday, August 10 • Main Stage 2 p.m.: Sal’s Greenhouse 4 p.m.: Sister Sparrow and the Dirty Birds 6 p.m.: Anders Osborne • First Street Stage 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.: Rigamarole Sunday, August 11 • Main Stage 2 p.m.: Jellybread 4 p.m.: The Humidors 6 p.m.: Five Alarm Funk First Street Stage 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.: Reno Jazz Syndicate

The Brews, Jazz and Funk Fest returns for an 18th year this weekend, bringing more than 35 craft beers and 10 different bands to The Village at Squaw Valley.

All proceeds from the family-friendly, two-day event go toward the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, which has been a longtime partner of The Village at Squaw Valley. Last summer the festival raised $35,000 for the humane society.

“The Brews, Jazz and Funk Fest is a fun summer festival that pairs fantastic brews and great musicians together for an afternoon in the sun, all while bringing in important funds for the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe,” said Caroline Ross, executive director for the Squaw Village Neighborhood Company, in a news release. “This is one of the highlights of summer in Tahoe, in part because of the notable talent that comes from around the country to Squaw Valley to perform for locals and visitors.”

Locally-based FiftyFifty Brewing and Alibi Ale Works will be on hand serving up their best suds. Other breweries include: Auburn-based Knee Deep Brewing, Oregon-based Deschutes Brewery, Hawaii-based Kona Brewing Co. and German-based Bitburger Premium Pilsner. Additional California breweries include Bear Republic Brewing Co., Berryessa Brewing Co., Common Cider, Device Brewing Co., Drakes Brewing Co., Firestone Walker Brewing Co., Gilman Brewing Company, Heretic Brewing Co., Lagunitas Brewing Co., Pizza Port Brewing Co., Santa Maria Brewing, Seismic Brewing, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Trumer and WILDCIDE Hard Cider. New this year, Revision Brewing, from Sparks, will join the lineup.

The musical performances begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday with Oakland band Sal’s Greenhouse, followed by Rigamarole, of Chico, and Brooklyn group Sister Sparrow and the Dirty Birds. Anders Osborne, of New Orleans, will close out Saturday night.

Tahoe favorite, Jellybread opens up Sunday’s performances at 2 p.m. Reno Jazz Syndicate, Bay Area group The Humidors, and Vancouver’s Five Alarm Funk also perform on Sunday.

There is an entry donation of $10 for each day, and beers cost $5.

For more information, visit SquawAlpine.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.