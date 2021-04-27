Bridge demolition on I-80 to likely cause travel delays

Caltrans is alerting Interstate 80 motorists of anticipated travel delays next week near Cisco Grove for a partial bridge overcrossing demolition.

Interstate 80 will be closed to traffic nightly between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 27 through Thursday, April 29. All east- and westbound passenger and commercial vehicles will be detoured off the highway at the Cisco Grove off-ramp and back on via the on-ramp. Motorists should expect slight travel delays in the area during demolition work.

The work is part of a $57 million project to replace four Interstate 80 bridge overcrossings in Placer County: Crystal Springs, Baxter, Drum Forebay and Cisco Grove. The structures are being demolished and rebuilt due to cracking and spalling of the concrete decks and high corrosive chloride content in the concrete deck surfaces. All overcrossings are being widened to include 8-foot shoulders, 6-foot sidewalks and will include ramps that comply with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

Construction on the project began earlier this month with intermittent lane closures and local detours occurring during the day and at night. Walsh Construction of Concord is the prime contractor. Project completion is expected in summer 2023.

Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work.

