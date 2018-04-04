Brief power outage expected in Stateline Wednesday morning

There will be a brief power outage in the Stateline area Wednesday morning in order to continue repairing damage caused by an underground explosion on Sunday.

According to Liberty Utilities, which is assisting NV Energy with the repairs, the outage is expected to last approximately 10 minutes.

Brief interruption of power to Stateline, NV customers this morning for approximately 10 minutes. — Liberty Utilities (@LibertyUtil_CA) April 4, 2018

As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, U.S. 50 was completely closed in the casino corridor. Detours are in effect.

Previously the Nevada Department of Transportation had opened the eastbound lanes of the highway, but westbound traffic was diverted around the casinos via Lake Parkway.

An NDOT spokesperson said to expect travel impacts during the coming weeks. There is no estimate for when the overall repairs will be completed.