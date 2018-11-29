Bring your dog, enjoy craft beers: Annual Tail & Ale returns to Lake Tahoe

Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door

Question: What is better than an evening of sipping and sampling a bevy of craft brews?

Answer: An evening of craft brews with your favorite four-legged friend (or friends) by your side.

Bonus: It's all for a good cause.

Essentially, this sums up the annual Tail & Ale event, which returns to the Tahoe Biltmore in Crystal Bay Saturday, Dec. 1.

Billed as "North Lake Tahoe's only indoor, winter, dog-friendly micro-brew festival," the four-hour event features craft beers and is open to well-behaved dogs — leashes are required at all times.

The cost of admission, $25 in advance and $30 at the door, gets you unlimited tastings and a commemorative glass — attendees are reminded to drink responsibly and NEVER drink and drive. The evening also features live entertainment.

Proceeds from the event benefit Pet Network Humane Society, an Incline Village-based nonprofit that "rescues adoptable animals from euthanasia, connects abandoned animals with loving families, instills respect for animals through humane education, and enhances lives through animal companionship."

Let's face it, you're not going to have many opportunities to take Fido out for a fun evening indoors. Even at Tahoe, where dogs outnumber humans by a 3:1 ratio, you are not going to have that many chances.

Enjoy the evening and help out a great nonprofit in the process. Tickets are available through http://www.eventbrite.com (just search Tail & Ale).

The event takes place from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1. Visit http://www.tahoebiltmore.com/upcoming-events for more information.