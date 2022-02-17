Brooke Laine announces candidacy for El Dorado County Board of Supervisors District V

Brooke Laine announces her candidacy for the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors District V primary election June 7, 2022.

Brooke Laine is a life-long resident of El Dorado County with a successful career in banking with both US Bank and Bank of the West, and operated long-time family photography business, Laine Photolabs, Inc. Her economics degree is from UC Santa Cruz. She is a wife, mother, sister, Soroptimist, retired bank manager, and former Mayor and City Councilmember of South Lake Tahoe.

She understands the diversity of District V and will work to represent the issues that are important: fire and public safety, health care, insurance cancellations, infrastructure improvements, climate change, housing, traffic, vacation home rental enforcement, tourism, snow removal, and other issues as they arise.

For more information on Brooke Laine’s campaign, events, or to contribute, visit http://www.electbrookelaine.com , 530-318-9107.