Brooks’ Bar and Deck reopens as part of Edgewood Tahoe’s clubhouse redesign 

Closed since October of 2023, Brooks’ Bar and Deck recently reopened as part of Edgewood Tahoe’s 7-year plan of redevelopment within the property.

“So really what we wanted to do was elevate the clubhouse starting with Brooks’ and the pro shop to really match what we have at the lodge but still honor the iconic architecture of what we have in this building,” said Steve Habaradas, who served as the director of development on the project.

The redesign sees a new color scheme inside, bringing in more greens with an outdoor feel that also accentuates the dormers and peaks to give it a more modern feel.

“We really wanted to open up the view portal so it’s really welcoming,” added Habaradas. “You can look out from the lobby and look through the pro shop, through Brooks’, and see the fairways for one and ten.”

The back end of the redesign also includes upgrades to their systems that will help improve efficiency. In addition to the physical design, the menu at Brooks’ also received a facelift. New items such as the blackened ahi tuna sandwich, short rib potato skins, and the peach gazpacho join some old favorites as part of the summer offerings.

“We have a 7-year plan of redevelopment within the property and Brooks’ is such an iconic part of where we started in terms of our hospitality,” added Corinna Osborne, Chief Operating Officer for Edgewood. “Brooks was our inspiration. When we put the design together we wanted to make sure we kept the elements of the structure of the architecture the same because it’s so unique and kind of have it be a little of a sports bar on the higher end.”

With one half of the clubhouse redesign completed and ready for the summer and the American Century Championship, next up on the list is the second half of the clubhouse.

“Starting in October, we’re going to close the second half of the clubhouse and have a whole new restaurant concept that will be available next year,” added Osborne. “A completely different style of food and it’s going to be an ultra luxury dining experience that Tahoe has never seen.”

Brooks’ Bar and Deck is located at 180 Lake Parkway at Edgewood Tahoe in Stateline, NV. For more information you can reach them by phone at (775) 588-6183 or visit them online at edgewoodtahoe.com.