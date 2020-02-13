Rapper Brother Ali comes to Stateline this week

Brother Ali performs at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

If you go ... What: Brother Ali 2020 When: 7 p.m., Tuesday Feb. 18 Where: Vinyl inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (50 US Hwy 50, Stateline) Tickets: $20-65 Info: www.rhymesayers.com/artists/brotherali

The highly regarded rapper brings his personal and socially conscious brand of hip-hop to Lake Tahoe.

Originally from Wisconsin, Brother Ali, aka Jason Douglas, was introduced to rap and break-dancing while in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Brother Ali is part of the Rhymesayers Entertainment hip-hop collective and is known for his unique rap style and strong activism for social justice.

Brother Ali’s songs focus on struggles and conflicts such as tolerance, racism, political power and economic struggles.

His musical career launched in 2003 when he released the album, Shadows of the Sun that mentions albinism and blindness.

In 2016, Brother Ali endorsed Bernie Sanders.

After the election, Brother Ali released his first album in over five years called All the Beauty in This Whole Life which focuses on spirituality, life as a father and family.

Brother Ali just released Secrets & Escapes this last November.

VIP Meet & Greet tickets are available.