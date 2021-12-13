Brunt of winter storm expected to impact Tahoe on Monday

The National Weather Service in Reno forecast this week for South Lake Tahoe.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The major part of a multi-day winter storm is expected to hit Monday at Lake Tahoe.

The basin has received some snow which has led to chain controls on all roads except through South Lake Tahoe. No chains are needed from the roundabout in Meyers through South Lake Tahoe to Stateline.

The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter storm warning in effect through 10 p.m. Tuesday and are expecting an additional 2 to 3 feet of snow at lake level and 3 to 6 feet above 7,000 feet.

Travel could be impossible Monday afternoon into the evening over mountain passes. If traveling, be prepared to spend long hours in the car.

For the latest road conditions call 511.

The service said strong winds gusting up to 50 mph and up to triple digits on mountaintops could cause extensive tree damage in wildfire burn scars.

Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are expected with heavier bursts of 3 inches per hour and whiteout conditions Monday evening into Tuesday.

Officials say boating on Lake Tahoe will be especially dangerous with waves up to 5 feet.

The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche warning for the Tahoe area that lasts through 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The center said “high intensity snowfall and strong winds are loading new snow onto an already weak snowpack. Natural avalanches and human-triggered avalanches are expected. Some may be large and destructive.”

The service recommends taking extreme caution if going into the backcountry and not to traverse below in near or below avalanche terrain, including steep slopes below the treeline.

For more information, visit https://www.sierraavalanchecenter.org/ or http://www.avalanche.org .

Weather officials are also tracking another storm that could impact the basin Wednesday night into Thursday. The service said another 2 feet of snow is possible, especially above 7,000 feet.