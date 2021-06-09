Brush fire grows to 700 acres east of Lake Tahoe Basin
A brush fire in northern Douglas County has grown to 700 acres as of about 8 p.m. with no containment and is threatening homes in the Jacks Valley area, east of the Lake Tahoe Basin.
The cause of the wind-driven blaze that started Wednesday afternoon is under investigation.
The Jacks Valley Fire is currently moving south and east, according to the Forest Service. Wind speeds in the area have been clocked at more than 40 mph.
Voluntary evacuation orders have been issued for Arcadia, Pawnee, Cherokee, Green Acres, all areas south of Jacks Valley Road, North of Colma and west of Highway 395. Evacuees can go to the Douglas County Community and Senior Center.
Jacks Valley Road is closed.
There are more than 1,000 residents without power due to the fire, but power is expected to be restored by 11:15 p.m., according to nvenergy.com.
Officials are asking residents in the area to stay alert and be ready to go if the wind changes directions.
