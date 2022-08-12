Bug culvert arrives in Markleeville for road repair
A 100-foot long, 8-foot-wide culvert has arrived in Alpine County, according to the California Department of Transportation.
Workers were building the base required to shore up the culvert on Thursday where it will be installed beneath State Route 89 north of Markleeville. It will take two weeks to install, said Caltrans in a news release.
“This is great news for the community, which has been without full access on Route 89 since Aug. 3 when a storm created mud slides and debris flows in the Tamarack Fire burn scar area,” transportation officials said.
The U.S. Postal Service announced it has reopened the Markleeville Post Office. Operations were temporarily suspended due to flooding.
Retail hours at the Markleeville Post Office are from 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. and noon-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday hours are 8:30-10:30 a.m. The office is closed Sunday.
Businesses are open in Markleeville and visitors can access the community via California State Route 89 on Monitor Pass and California State Route 4 on Ebbetts Pass.For road information, visit Quickmap.dot.ca.gov.
