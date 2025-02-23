Building a resilient future for Tahoe in the face of climate change (Opinion)

It’s been a very light winter in the Tahoe Basin. While our backs may be grateful for relatively little shoveling, the dismal snowpack serves as a sobering reminder of the challenges ahead. For decades, scientists have warned that rising temperatures will bring more extreme weather—punctuated by severe storms and prolonged droughts. These conditions not only strain our water resources but also lead to increased tree mortality and heightened wildfire risk. Living in the forest means accepting that it’s not a question of if the next wildfire will come, but when.

As City of South Lake Tahoe Fire Chief Jim Drennan recently said, the wildfires in and around Los Angeles are a stark reminder that fire season is now a year-round reality. For those of us in Tahoe, the Caldor and Angora fires remain vivid and painful memories. We know the fear of evacuation, the anxiety of waiting for news, and the overwhelming relief when loved ones are safe. Our hearts go out to the thousands of families in Southern California who have lost homes, faced evacuations, and now endure the long road of recovery. We also extend gratitude to the countless first responders—including local Tahoe crews—who worked tirelessly in dangerous conditions to protect lives and property.

Tahoe’s Longstanding Investments in Forest Health

The question on many minds is: what are we doing to protect Tahoe’s communities and forests? Fortunately, the Lake Tahoe Environmental Improvement Program (EIP), launched nearly three decades ago, has made Tahoe a leader in forest health and wildfire resilience.

Following the 2007 Angora Wildfire, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) helped form the Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team to improve coordination, accelerate forest fuel reduction projects, and streamline defensible space for homeowners. This collaborative, multi-jurisdictional approach has delivered remarkable progress. Since 2008, partners have treated more than 72,000 acres of forest for fuel reduction and completed more than 75,000 defensible space inspections. Every USDA Forest Service and state-owned neighborhood conservation lot in the Tahoe Basin has received initial fuel reduction treatments.

Preparing Communities and Enhancing Evacuation Planning

Partners have also significantly advanced evacuation planning. Last fall, the Tahoe Basin fire chiefs released the Lake Tahoe Regional Evacuation Plan, a living document designed to provide critical evacuation information and improve preparedness. TRPA has fought to secure $1.7 million in federal funding to enhance regional evacuation planning and upgrade communications and transportation infrastructure during emergencies.

At the neighborhood level, the Tahoe Network of Fire Adapted Communities is empowering residents to prepare for wildfire. Led by the Tahoe Resource Conservation District, this network now includes 84 neighborhoods, a more than 50 percent increase from 2023. These efforts are helping residents take an active role in safeguarding their homes and communities.

Infrastructure improvements are also playing a vital role. Robust water systems are essential for firefighting, and TRPA is working with the Tahoe Water for Fire Suppression Partnership to accelerate the installation of resilient water infrastructure. Since 2009, this bi-state collaboration has leveraged over $20 million in federal funding to complete $52 million in critical projects, including fire hydrants, storage tanks, waterline upgrades, and emergency generators.

Private property owners are stepping up as well. Last month, the TRPA Governing Board approved amendments to the Homewood Mountain Resort Master Plan that encourage reinvestment in the historic Lake Tahoe ski resort while ensuring Homewood will continue to be open to the public. Now Homewood is investing in forest health through a 250-acre fuel reduction project. It is also finalizing an agreement with the North Tahoe Fire Protection District to expand fire services and improve wildfire evacuation.

Building A Resilient Future for Tahoe

While the challenges ahead are daunting, Tahoe is meeting them head-on. Through the Environmental Improvement Program, TRPA and our partners are advancing projects that strengthen the region’s resilience to extreme weather events. I encourage you to explore the new Climate Resilience Dashboard for a clear picture of progress across 14 key resilience categories, such as forest health, wildfire risk, and community preparedness.

Next week, the Governing Board will preview the draft 2023 Threshold Evaluation Report. This peer-reviewed scientific report summarizes regional progress on 140 standards across 10 threshold categories, such as water quality, transportation, vegetation, and more. The draft report studies long-term trends and decades of monitoring to evaluate how well the TRPA Regional Plan is meeting environmental goals. One standout is the effect catastrophic wildfires have had on certain thresholds. In addition to short-term impacts on air quality, scientists observed that algae productivity in the lake spikes when the basin is covered in dangerous smoke levels. Interestingly, prescribed burning does not seem to have the same impact on these thresholds. We will be hosting public meetings and incorporating feedback over the coming months before bringing the final report and recommended actions to the Governing Board in June.

As we look to the future, the stakes for Lake Tahoe have never been higher. But neither has our resolve. Together, we can protect this incredible place we call home and pass on a healthier, more resilient Tahoe to future generations.