Burgess technically becomes Interim Registrar of Voters March 16

2024 Election

Getty Images

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Deputy Registrar of Voters Cari-Ann Burgess will technically be appointed to the position of Interim Registrar of Voters on March 16 after Jamie Rodriguez’s sick and vacation leave have been exhausted.

“Cari-Ann Burgess is performing the duties of the Interim Registrar of Voters as of January 16,” said Bethany Drysdale, media and communication manager for Washoe County, Office of the County Manager. “She will be the Interim Registrar of Voters effective March 16 because that’s the date Jamie Rodriguez will officially no longer be with the county. That role will be empty.”

The Board of County Commissioners accepted Rodriguez’s resignation, effective March 15.

It also acted on Washoe County Manager Eric Brown’s recommendation to appoint Burgess to temporarily perform the duties of the Registrar of Voters.

“We chose her because she was vetted by Jamie Rodriguez and the Secretary of State’s Office,” said Brown. “With the sudden change … we thought it was important to have someone leading the department in the next couple of weeks that staff is comfortable with and for continuity from a leadership standpoint.”

“Due to the nature of the requirements of the position and in light of the upcoming election in February 2024, it is imperative that the Board appoint a person to temporarily perform the duties of the Register of Voters in the absence of Ms. Rodriguez, effective January 16, 2024,” read a staff report from Brown to the Board of County Commissioners. “And appoint an interim Registrar of Voter effective following Ms. Rodriguez’s effective date of resignation to reduce any impact on Voter integrity, transparency, and accountability.”

Within 10 days of March 15, the Washoe County Clerk will certify the vacancy and new appointment of an Interim Registrar of Voters to the Secretary of State’s Office.

“It’s a piece of paper saying there’s a vacancy,” said Drysdale. “It will say Cari-Ann Burgess has been appointed to fill the role as Interim Registrar of Voters. It will be filed with the Secretary of State’s Office.”

Burgess will stay in this role until she is appointed on a non-interim basis or she resigns. While in this temporary role until March 16, 2024, Burgess will have the same authority to carry out the powers and duties of a Registrar appointed on a non-interim basis.

In counties with a population of at least 100,000, the Board of County Commissioners may appoint an individual to the position of Registrar of Voters to handle election duties.

The Board can directly appoint an individual as Registrar of Voters; appoint an individual as Acting Registrar of Voters for a defined period concluding with a permanent appointment of a Registrar; or conduct an open and competitive recruitment.

The County process for appointing an interim/acting department head is based on past practice. Here’s the process:

The County Manager receives notification that a Board appointed department head is vacating the position.

The County Manager selects an employee to serve as interim/acting department head to oversee the management and day-to-day operations of the department during the recruitment/selection process for the permanent appointment of the department head.

The County Manager makes a recommendation for the Board to approve and accept the interim/acting appointment. The person appointed as the interim/acting department head serves in that role from the date that the department head vacates the position to the date that a permanent department head is appointed.

The interim/acting appointment ends on the date that the Board approves the permanent appointment of the newly selected department head.

Rodriguez was appointed on December 13, 2022, to the permanent position of Registrar of Voters. On July 12, 2022, the Board of County Commissioners appointed Rodriguez, to Interim Registrar of Voters, effective August 1, 2022.

Deanna Spikula was appointed on November 17, 2017, as the Washoe County Registrar of Voters.

Luanne Cutler was appointed on April 9, 2013, as the Washoe County Registrar of Voters.

Dan Burk was appointed on September 21, 1999, as the Washoe County Registrar of Voters. On December 8, 1998, the Board of County Commissioners accepted the resignation of Washoe County Registrar Laura Dancer and appointed Dan Burk, Administrative Assistant serving in the capacity as Assistant Registrar, as the Interim Registrar of Voters.