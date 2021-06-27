Burglar faces prison in Hell’s Kitchen caper

Johnathan Adam Towne's mug shot and a Secret Witness photo issued in May. (Provided)



STATELINE, Nev. — A man, who went behind the scenes at Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe, stole the general manager’s purse and left behind a drink cup with his fingerprints, admitted to two counts of felony burglary on Tuesday.

Johnathan Adam Towne, 33, was the subject of a May 6 Douglas County Secret Witness post seeking him for burglary and using someone else’s credit card.

Douglas authorities were alerted by South Lake Tahoe Police that Towne could be the man they were looking for.

On May 13, South Lake Special Weapons and Tactics officers and Douglas investigators served a search warrant on Towne’s Champlain Avenue home and uncovered evidence of at least three thefts that occurred in Douglas County.

Among the items retrieved from Towne’s home were an iPad and iPhone taken on April 15 from a vehicle in the Montbleu Resort Casino and Spa’s parking garage.

Two days later, Towne made his way to the “back shop” of Hell’s Kitchen to the general manager’s office where he took her wallet, containing $300 cash and credit cards. The credit card was used at the Stateline CVS.

Investigators also located a wallet that had been stolen from a man gambling at Harvey’s on April 27. Towne is also believed to be responsible for a Feb. 28 vehicle break-in.

Towne faces up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines after entering a guilty plea in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 24.

District Judge Tod Young said Towne should make sure he’s employed, because he has a lot of restitution to pay.