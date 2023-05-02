Burn permits required for residential burning at South Lake Tahoe

Residential burn permits are required as of Sunday, May 1. These permits are available to the public free of charge and allow for the burning of dry landscape vegetation (not household trash) that originates from the landowner’s property.

“Escaped residential burn piles continue to be a leading cause of wildland fires. Exercise extreme caution while burning,” warns Amador-El Dorado Unit Chief Mike Blankenheim in a news release.

The use of a burn barrel is illegal in Amador and El Dorado counties. For tips on residential landscape debris burning safety or other fire and life safety topics, visit the Cal Fire website at fire.ca.gov.

To acquire a permit, applicants may access the website at burnpermit.fire.ca.gov watch the mandatory video which reviews burning requirements and safety tips, fill in the required fields, submit the form and a dooryard burn permit will be created. The applicant must then print, sign, and keep the permit on hand while burning. Permits are valid for the calendar year in which they are issued and must be reissued annually on or after Jan. 1 of each year. If an online permit is not an option, residents of the Amador-El Dorado Unit service area can call 530-644-2345 for assistance.

Contact the El Dorado County Air Quality Management District at 530-621-5897, or 530-573-7955 x7501 in South Lake Tahoe, to determine what permit requirements or burning restrictions apply and always call to ensure burn day status.

For alternatives to pile burning contact the Amador Fire Safe Council at amadorfiresafe.org or the El Dorado County Fire Safe Council at edcfiresafe.org for details on available programs.

Ensure that piles from landscape debris are no larger than 4 feet in diameter, have a 10-foot clearance to bare soil around the burn pile and that a responsible adult attends at all times with a water source and a shovel.

For more information on how residents can protect family, home and property by creating and maintaining defensible space visit readyforwildfire.org .