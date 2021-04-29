Burn permits required May 1 in Tahoe basin

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Residential burn permits will be required starting May 1 in counties around the Lake Tahoe Basin.

These permits are available to the public free of charge and allow for the burning of dry landscape vegetation in El Dorado, Placer, Yuba, Amador and Nevada counties.

The permits apply to vegetation that originates from the landowner’s property, not household trash.

“Escaped residential burn piles continue to be a leading cause of wildland fires. Exercise extreme caution while burning landscape debris,” said Mike Blankenheim, Calfire Amador-El Dorado Unit Chief in a press release.

Unit chiefs will implement a burn ban when weather conditions warrant.

Burn permits can be obtained online at burnpermit.fire.ca.gov .

Watch the mandatory video which reviews burning requirements and safety tips, fill in the required fields, submit the form and a burn permit will be created. The applicant must then print the permit. Permits are valid for the calendar year in which they are issued and must be reissued annually on or after Jan. 1 of each year. Permits may also be obtained from your local fire station.