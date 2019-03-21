Edgewood named hotel of the year
March 21, 2019
Edgewood Tahoe resort was named 2019 hotel of the year in the United States and Canada by Preferred Hotels & Resorts.
Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest independent hotel brand, according to a press release, representing more than 700 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 85 countries.
Set along the shoreline of Lake Tahoe, Edgewood has been a destination for lodging, golf, dining, weddings and special events since 1968. The LEED silver certified mountain lodge opened in June 2017 with its 8,500-square-foot spa, 18-hole championship golf course and refined dining.
Edgewood Tahoe offers locals and visitors a lakeside resort experience with access to the slopes at Heavenly Mountain Resort in the winter to views of the Lake Tahoe from their own room.
Trending In: Business
Trending Sitewide
- Missing snowboarder found dead at Lake Tahoe ski resort
- Sierra storm could bring up to 1 foot of snow to higher elevations around Lake Tahoe
- Lime plans to return to South Lake Tahoe this summer with e-scooters; company ditching bikes
- High-tech fight on aquatic invasive plants in Lake Tahoe shows promising results
- Rain, snow expected at Lake Tahoe today; more storms in forecast