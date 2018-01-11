Entrepreneur talk series launches in South Lake Tahoe

A monthly networking and talk series for entrepreneurs kicks off this Thursday at the Tahoe Mountain Lab.

Rose Tafoya, an event planner and mentor certified by Roger James Hamilton's Entrepreneurs Institute, decided to start the series in South Lake Tahoe as a way to give back and share the insights she's learned from years of working as an entrepreneur.

"I want people to learn what their purpose and passion is and what their natural talents are. I want them to find out what they are good at and why they are doing what they're doing," said Tafoya, who is currently launching her latest business, geniusETC. Through geniusETC, Tafoya will plan trips to an entrepreneur resort in Bali where participants take two weeks to develop business plans and other skills.

To kick off the talk series, Tafoya invited Michelle Patterson, CEO of the media company Women Network, to speak. Patterson also is the president of Global Women Foundation, which provides leadership and support for women's initiatives around the world, and has organized the California Women's Conference for a number of years.

"Michelle is so dynamic. She's all about networking and collaborating and connecting people," said Tafoya.

The event will take place on Thursday, Jan. 11, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Tahoe Mountain Lab, which is located at 3079 Harrison Ave. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased through the Facebook event page, Lake Tahoe GeniusU Entrepreneur Social.

Going forward, talks will be held on the second Thursday of every month.