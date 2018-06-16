Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe start paid parking for special events, holidays

Harrah's and Harveys Lake Tahoe announced Tuesday that it will reestablish paid valet and self-parking starting today, June 16.

The renewed policy will run this summer on days and nights during major special events and peak holiday periods at both Stateline properties.

Parking rates will run $20 for self-parking and $25 for valet parking, with both cash and credit cards accepted for payment.

The initiative is intended to improve the parking experience for guests, according to the casinos. As one of the last remaining free parking areas that existed in the Stateline casino core during special events and holidays, people from throughout the area park in the casinos' lots, displacing hotel and gaming guests.

Effective dates include all days and nights when there is a concert or special event scheduled including concerts/events at Harveys Outdoor Arena and major holiday periods, including July 4 and Labor Day Weekend, Aug. 31 through Sept. 3. A complete schedule and dates for the 2018 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series at Harveys Outdoor Arena can be found at http://www.caesars.com/harveys-tahoe/shows.

"Guests who stay, game and recreate at our two Tahoe resorts have said that parking spaces and valet services have become increasingly scarce, especially during the summer and high-demand weekends, so we believe that implementing a paid parking program will help address these issues," John Koster, regional president for Caesars Entertainment in Northern Nevada, said in a press release. "During the summer and busy weekends, tens-of-thousands of people visit the South Lake Tahoe region to enjoy our beautiful area, especially when outdoor concerts and special events are happening, and our priority is to ensure that our hotel guests and Total Rewards loyalty members have priority when it comes to finding a place to park."

Parking has become more and more pinched in the Stateline area. Last summer the Village Center, which houses Raley's and other stores near Heavenly Village, started cracking down on parking. The lot is limited to patrons visiting stores in the Village Center.

And in a move similar to the paid parking policy in the summer, Harrah's eliminated free parking for skiers and snowboarders who are not patrons of the Stateline casino. That policy took effect in December 2017.