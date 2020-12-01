Lake Tahoe AleWorX supports local restaurants through ‘Pay it Forward’ plan

Lake Tahoe AleWorX has launched a new plan to help local restaurants in December.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — 2020 has been a rough year. Fortunately, the South Lake Tahoe community has stepped up to support each other and businesses. Whether it’s shopping, local contests, giveaways and community food drives — Tahoe has supported Tahoe in many ways this year.

Lake Tahoe AleWorX has created an initiative to support the community this holiday season.

AleWorX owner Luca Genasci created a recurring Facebook Event Page that will be a landing spot for daily stories and posts from the community supporting each other through an initiative meant to support local restaurants while addressing hunger in the community.

Each day in December, AleWorX will choose a different local restaurant in the community where they will open a $100 tab.

Any in-need individuals can go eat or drink on AleWorX’s tab until the balance is spent or somebody adds to the tab.

Genasci said that he’s heard about those in the community who have been devastated by hunger during the pandemic and he wanted to figure out how to make an initiative with a positive impact on the community for both individuals and local businesses.

When creating this initiative he wanted to position themselves in a way to unite the community with a positive force.

AleWorX is encouraging everyone to share this initiative so that community members in-need can take advantage of being able to eat a good meal on AleWorX as a “Pay it Forward” method. AleWorX will announce a different restaurant daily.

Genasci says that another one of his goals with the initiative is to inspire the more fortunate individuals in the community to do the same or add to their existing tab.

On Dec. 1, AleWorX placed a $100 tab at Revive Coffee & Wine.

Be sure to note that each restaurant has their own policies and procedures.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/116992786805541/.