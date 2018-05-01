No gaming ‘miracle March’ in Stateline this year

March was anything but miraculous when it came to the take at the Stateline casinos.

The main source of Douglas County’s gaming revenue raked in $14.57 million during March, down 12.84 percent compared to the same month in 2017.

The Stateline casinos are still up a little bit three-quarters of the way through their fiscal year, with $175 million, up 2.1 percent.

Some of that traffic may have come down to the valleys during stormy weather with casinos in the East Fork Township and Carson City up 12.66 percent during the month. Douglas and Carson share the tax revenue from those locations, which are up 7.17 percent for the fiscal year starting July 1, 2017.

So far casinos in the two jurisdictions have raked in $80.5 million in the first three quarters.

Statewide casinos pulled in slightly more than $1 million, up 3.3 percent over March 2017.

Clark County accounted for the vast majority of that with $888 million. Washoe County brought in $70.4 million. Elko County casinos brought in $27.1 million.