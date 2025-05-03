Buzzing concerns: How honey bees sweeten your health in Tahoe

In spring 2025, across America, honey bee colonies are vanishing at an alarming rate, and the snowball effects could reach your breakfast table, your grocery bill, and the food chain we all depend on at Lake Tahoe for our health and well-being.

As of 2025, honey bee populations continue to face significant challenges. A recent study published in the journal Nature in March 2025 examined the impacts of neonicotinoid pesticides on bee health. The researchers found that exposure to these chemicals not only affects bees but also disrupts colony dynamics, leading to a vanishing of honey bees. What’s more, a survey conducted by the American Beekeeping Federation in early 2025 reported that beekeepers across the United States experienced an average loss of 40% of their colonies during the winter months.

So, what’s going on, anyhow? Scientists are scrambling for answers. Indeed, while some say its pesticides, others claim it is toxic metals in the soil. Climate change could also be stressing colonies to the point of no return. In my book The Healing Powers of Honey, I interviewed beekeepers who talked about “Colony Collapse Disorder” aka CCD. And it seems things are not getting better—and why you should care.

Vanishing Bees: Your Health and Nutrition

Did you know honey bees play a role in our food production? Their decline can affect our health and nutrition in different ways.

1. Reduced Crop Yields: Many fruits, vegetables, and nuts rely on honey bees for pollination. If bee population decline, the yields of these crops will decrease. This means less food available for us to eat, leading to potential shortages of essential nutrients in your diet.

2. Higher Food Prices: As the availability of pollinated crops drops due to fewer bees, the prices of these foods may rise. For instance, almond production is dependent on honey bees; if their numbers drop, the cost of almonds could increase, making them less available to you.

3. Nutritional Deficiencies: AWOL honey bees can lead to fewer kinds of superfood fruits and vegetables. That means lack of essential nutrients will happen because many vitamins and minerals come from produce, like apples and berries—super sources for disease-fighting antioxidants that help reduce risk of heart disease and cancer.

4. Loss of Biodiversity: Bees help maintain plant diversity by pollinating a wide range of species. A decline in bee populations can lead to fewer plant species thriving, which affects not only food crops but also the overall health of ecosystems that provide us with clean air and water.

5. Increased Reliance on Artificial Pollination: To compensate for the loss of natural pollinators like honey bees, famers may turn to artificial methods for pollination. This reliance could lead to lower quality, nutritious produce.

So, what can you do at Tahoe to help keep the honey bee alive and well? Grow annual and perennial plants so honey bees are collecting nectar and pollens for food. Reduce the pesticides of all kinds to a minimum. Supply fresh water in a way so that visiting bees don’t become a nuisance. Donate funds to bee researchers around the country.

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, health, nutrition, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the popular Healing Powers series, and Courage with Paws: The Heart of a Siamese Cat, (Book 2) Time-Traveling Tabby, and a sci-fi trilogy–The Ghost Ships. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com