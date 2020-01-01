California gas prices finish 2019 at highest mark in 5 years

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Gas prices have fallen slightly in the last week but still will finish 2019 with highest cost per gallon average in five years.

California gas prices have fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week and are averaging $3.59 per gallon as of Dec. 30, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 10,526 stations.

Gas prices in California are 23.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 18.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, their survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide.

According to the survey, the cheapest station in California is priced at $2.74/g while the most expensive is $5.19/g, the highest price in the country.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57/g. The national average is down 2.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 32.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in California and the national average going back 10 years:

Dec. 30, 2018: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

Dec. 30, 2017: $3.12/g ($2.48/g)

Dec. 30, 2016: $2.74/g ($2.33/g)

Dec. 30, 2015: $2.84/g ($2.00/g)

Dec. 30, 2014: $2.65/g ($2.26/g)

Dec. 30, 2013: $3.62/g ($3.31/g)

Dec. 30, 2012: $3.56/g ($3.29/g)

Dec. 30, 2011: $3.60/g ($3.27/g)

Dec. 30, 2010: $3.31/g ($3.06/g)

Dec. 30, 2009: $2.94/g ($2.62/g)

“The streak has been broken: for seven straight weeks we saw the national average drop, but the fun has come to an end as oil prices continue to show strength into the last days of 2019 boosting the national average this past week,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Prices jumped thanks to a notable, yet anticipated drop in oil inventories, sending oil to multi-month highs above $61 and gasoline prices following. However, weakness will likely return to gasoline prices in January and February as demand weakens, so perhaps all is not lost.”

