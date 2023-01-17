Caboose of Lake Tahoe storm train in sight

A view of Lake Tahoe Tuesday morning from Diamond Peak Ski Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The caboose of the Lake Tahoe storm train is in sight.

Schools are back in session Tuesday with a delayed start and the sun is expected to fight through the clouds and make an appearance ahead of what could be the final snowstorm of the month.

The ninth atmospheric river in a three-week series of major winter storms churned through Lake Tahoe on Monday leaving more than a foot of snow in its wake and icy, slick roads in the basin. Chain controls are in effect on many roads in the basin and over all mountain passes.

Road conditions can be found by calling 511 or visiting https://www.nvroads.com or https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov .

Kirkwood Mountain Resort reported 16 inches of snow Tuesday morning, but the road to get there from South Lake Tahoe, State Route 88, is closed due to snow at Picketts Junction in Hope Valley all the way to Kirkwood.

Homewood Mountain Resort on the West Shore received just over a foot with Palisades reporting 7 to 10 inches. Getting to both resorts from the South Shore will require driving around the North Shore due to SR-89 being closed at Emerald Bay due to snow.

The National Weather Service is expecting a fast moving storm to drop into the region and bring light snow accumulations Wednesday into Thursday morning. The service says there is a 40% chance of 3 to 5 inches for the basin.

While the high temperature on Tuesday will struggle to get above freezing, the overnight low will be downright cold, possibly sub-zero.

The winds will still be present Thursday night into Friday bringing choppy conditions to the lake.

The service said the upcoming weekend will begin the start of a period of quiet weather that may last through the end of the month.