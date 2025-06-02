Caesars donates over $7,000 to Christmas Cheer, supporting year-round hunger relief

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Caesars has donated more than $7,000 to Christmas Cheer, a local non-profit organization dedicated to feeding individuals and families in need throughout the year.

While best known for its holiday initiatives, Christmas Cheer provides vital food support to the community every month, serving approximately 1,400 people. This generous contribution from Caesars will directly support the organization’s ongoing mission to fight food insecurity and bring hope to those who need it most.

“This donation couldn’t come at a better time,” said Amber Cullen, Executive Director at Christmas Cheer. “As the cost of living rises, more families are turning to us not just during the holidays, but all year round. Caesars’ support helps ensure no one in our community has to go hungry.”

Caesars’ donation is part of its larger commitment to community impact and corporate social responsibility. Through charitable giving and local partnerships, Caesars continues to support programs that create lasting, positive change.