Caesars Entertainment brings Caesars Republic to Lake Tahoe Summer 2025

Rendering of Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe.

Provided / Caesars

STATELINE, Nev. – Caesars Entertainment announced its plans to transform Harveys Lake Tahoe into Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe Hotel & Casino this summer. The $160 million renovation will include state-of-the-art upgrades, luxurious accommodations and elevated dining and gaming options while immersing guests in a new, contemporary resort designed to embrace the look and feel of Lake Tahoe.

“Lake Tahoe is a stunning destination, and we’re elated to bring a new world-class resort worthy of its allure to the lakefront,” said Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer of Caesars Entertainment. “The property transformation has begun and will continue throughout 2026 with the all-new hotel tower, hotel lobby, stellar restaurants and the start of a completely reimagined casino coming online this summer for our guests to enjoy right away. Our second phase will begin in the fall, with the entire project completing next summer. With its bold new look and modern energy, Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe will set the stage for a new era of luxury in the region, and we know our guests will be blown away by this tremendous transformation.”

Rendering of Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe WSOP Poker Room. Provided / Caesars

The 1.6 million-square-foot resort, designed by iconic design firm Marnell Companies, will be completely transformed, beginning at the hotel lobby and carrying throughout the hotel. The 88,000-square-foot casino floor will be reimagined with new carpeting, lighting, tables, chairs and cutting-edge digital displays, bringing a modern and dynamic gaming experience.

The resort is also remodeling all the rooms in the Remus Tower, formerly the Mountain Tower, and will introduce butler service for select suites in both of the destination’s hotel towers for an unmatched luxury stay. Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe’s other hotel tower, the Romulus Tower, previously the Tahoe Tower, is also being refreshed after a full remodel in 2020.

“We continue to expand and innovate. I am very excited about this complete transformation of this venue into a new, exciting brand that will serve our customers. This is not a renovation but an overhaul into what will truly be a luxury brand,” said Kelly Gleeson Smith, Senior Vice President of Sales, Caesars Entertainment. “From arrival to the welcoming lobby to the guest rooms and fine-dining options we now proudly expand our abilities to delight and deliver in this iconic destination of Lake Tahoe Nevada.”

Guests will enjoy a newly designed lobby bar, Cleo’s Coffee and Cocktails, that transforms from a café by day into an upscale lounge by night, offering a stylish and sophisticated space to relax and unwind. These additions, along with WOLF by Vanderpump and the recently expanded Gordon Ramsay HELL’S KITCHEN, further establish Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe as a premier destination for upscale dining and luxury experiences.

Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe Model Room. Provided / Caesars

“We are thrilled to usher in a new era with the transition to Caesars Republic,” said Karie Hall, SVP and General Manager of Harrah’s and Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe. “This transformation honors the storied history of Harveys while introducing modern amenities and elevated experiences that will redefine luxury in Lake Tahoe. We look forward to welcoming guests to a resort that blends the best of our past with an exciting vision for the future.”

Across the street, Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, which is connected to Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe via an underground connector, is also undergoing improvements, including renovating the resort’s iconic Summit Suites. The highly anticipated restaurant Brew Brothers recently opened at the destination, bringing a vibrant craft beer and dining experience to the property. Additional technological advancements and property-wide improvements are underway and will further elevate the guest experience.

Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe is the second Caesars Republic to open in two years, following the successful opening of Caesars Republic Scottsdale, a Hilton Hotel. The renovations at Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe will continue throughout 2025, pausing during the summer season, with the entire project slated to be complete in mid-2026. With its bold new look and fresh creative energy, Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe will set the stage for a new era of luxury in the region. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

The property will remain open during the transition, with July 1 marking the resort’s official change to Caesars Republic. For more information or to book a room at Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe, please visit http://www.CaesarsRepublicTahoe.com .