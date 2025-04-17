Café Fiore winding down service after nearly 40 years of dining memories in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – After nearly 40 years in operation (over 30 with owner Nick Ashmore and head chef Gilbert Ramos at the helm), Café Fiore, which was not able to come to an agreement on a long-term lease moving forward, is set to close at the end of the month.

And while the waiting list is stretched to well over 30 guests hoping to get a table at the restaurant they have celebrated many special occasions over the years, tables are sold out as patrons dine and reminisce about their cherished experiences.

“We’re just going to go out doing what we’ve been doing the whole time,” said Ashmore. “I honestly want to get everybody in, but I know it’s feasibly not possible.”

Ashmore’s process of winding down actually started during the winter. He spent three days calling people who generally only visited Tahoe in the summer to let them know, and guests as far as Florida and Texas came out one last time to say goodbye.

“I have one couple that has celebrated their anniversary 19 years in a row. Every year he sat at the same table, and they’ve been in after that, but he’s like, I’m not sure what to do for my anniversary now. That’s the hard part.”

Ashmore’s stories are littered with similar experiences, from anniversaries to birthdays to everything in between, going through six to eight candles every night for celebrations. If there was one thing that Ashmore is going to miss most, it’s making those memories and interacting with his guests.

“I’ve seen kids in their early teens and they’re now adults having kids and they’re bringing their kids in. That’s kind of cool. I had no idea 30-plus years ago that it would be taken to this extent.”

Ashmore credits their success with a focus on fresh ingredients and putting out an excellent product on a consistent basis, every night, to the best of their ability.

“I just generally care about the product that we put out. It’s just not a place to get another dinner. I like to think that we make a Tahoe dining experience.”

With many of those experiences coming during the celebrity golf event, Christmas and New Year’s, Ashmore will miss the excitement during those times but knows an adjustment time is coming.

“I have a place to come hang out and adjust to life without Fiore,” said Ashmore. “It’s what I’ve done for, like, 31 years, so I don’t know. The day-to-day routine is going to change – I don’t have anywhere to really be.”

So, what’s next for Ashmore and Ramos?

Ashmore stated that they both were going to take some time off and that Ramos wanted to find the passion of cooking to come back after an especially grueling last few years, but he was certain if that passion did come back, he’d be able to get on anywhere. He also mentioned Ramos’ passion for art, selling pieces that have decorated the walls of the restaurant and other locations around town for years.

“Personally, I’m going to get out of the service industry,” added Ashmore. “I’m too young to retire but the plan is to take the summer off and then see what lands in my lap. I’ve never had a Tahoe summer. I’ve watched my guests enjoy summers for 31 years and so now I’m going to do what I see my guests doing all the time.”

But for now, the focus remains on maintaining the level of consistency for the guests that they have come to expect from the Tahoe dining institution during its years of service. While many guests will not be lucky enough to get a proper and final goodbye, Ashmore has some words of gratitude.

“Thank you for sharing a little bit of your personal life with us. Thank you for the continued support over the 30-plus years.”

Café Fiore is located at 1169 Ski Run Blvd in South Lake Tahoe. Their last day of operation is slated to be Wednesday, April 30.