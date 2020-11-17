Cal Fire lifts burn permit suspension at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — With the arrival of moisture, higher humidity and winter weather conditions, Cal Fire lifted the burn permit suspension on Monday that has been in place in Placer and El Dorado counties during fire season.

Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit Chief Scott Lindgren formally canceled the burn permit suspension. Those possessing current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can resume burning on permissible burn days. Tuesday is a permissible burn day in El Dorado and Placer counties.

Agriculture burns must be inspected by Cal Fire prior to burning until the end of the peak fire season. Inspections may be required for burns other than agriculture burns. This can be verified by contacting local air quality management districts.

The use of a burn barrel is illegal in El Dorado County. For tips on residential landscape debris burning safety or other fire and life safety topics visit the Cal Fire website at fire.ca.gov.

To acquire a burn permit go to burnpermit.fire.ca.gov where applicants must watch a video that reviews burning requirements and safety tips. Then fill in the required fields, submit the form and a residential debris burn permit will be created. Applicants must then print and sign the permit.

Permits are valid for the calendar year in which they are issued and must be reissued annually on or after Jan. 1 of each year. If an online permit is not an option, residents in the Amador-El Dorado Unit service area can call 530-644-2345 for assistance. Due to social distancing guidelines Amador-El Dorado Unit officials ask that residents do not attempt to obtain a permit in person.

Some of the burn guidelines include:

Renters must have written authorization from the property owner in their possession in order to obtain a permit.

Maximum pile size shall be 4 feet in diameter.

The area within 10 feet of the outer edge of the pile shall be maintained free and clear of all flammable

material and vegetation.

material and vegetation. There must be a responsible adult in attendance with a shovel until the fire is dead out. There must be

a water supply at the burning site.

a water supply at the burning site. No burning shall be undertaken unless weather conditions (particularly wind) are such that burning can be considered safe. Safe residential pile burning of green waste is an important tool in reducing fire hazards resulting from the buildup of forest residue.

For more information on burning and to apply for a permit, visit the Cal Fire website at https://www.readyforwildfire.org/prevent-wildfire/debris-burning/.

Contact local air quality management districts to determine what permit requirements or burning restrictions apply and always call to ensure burn day status:

El Dorado County — 530-621-5897

South Lake Tahoe — 530-621-5842 or 888-332-2876

For alternatives to debris burning contact the El Dorado County Fire Safe Council at edcfiresafe.org for details on available programs.