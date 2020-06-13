Cal Fire suspends burn permits in El Dorado County

2020 started out with the driest February since the 1850s in California. Coupled with warming temperatures and recent winds, this year’s grass crop is quickly drying out.

The fire danger posed by dead grass and hotter, drier conditions in the region has prompted Cal Fire to suspend all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within state responsibility areas in Alpine, Amador, El Dorado and Sacramento counties.

This suspension takes effect at 12 a.m., Monday, June 15, and bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves.

“The last few years saw devastating reminders that the public cannot let its guard down,” said Chief Thom Porter, Cal Fire director.

“Together we must continue to adapt and evolve to be able to withstand the intensity of these fires, keeping in mind, that the only way to mitigate the damage they cause is through prevention and preparation. The potential is great for the dry, hot weather that fueled the massive fires over the last few years to return again this year, so it is up to the public to be ready.”

“We are already above average for fire ignitions for this time of year,” said Cal Fire Unit Chief Scott Lindgren. “Be prepared for wildfire. Please take time to make a wildfire action plan.”

For more information visit readyforwildfire.org/prepare-for-wildfire/get- set/wildfire-action-plan.

Since Jan. 1 firefighters across the state have responded to more than 2,338 wildfires compared to 1,340 wildfires this time last year. While outdoor burning of landscape debris by homeowners is no longer allowed, Cal Fire is asking residents to take that extra time to ensure they are prepared for wildfires by maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of defensible space around every home and building on their property — and be prepared to evacuate if the time comes.

Here are some tips to help prepare homes and property:

Clear all dead or dying vegetation 100 feet around all structures.

Landscape with fire-resistant plants and non-flammable ground cover.

Find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris like chipping or hauling it to a biomass energy or a green waste facility.

Cal Fire may issue restricted, temporary burning permits if there is an essential reason due to public health and safety.

Agriculture, land management, fire training and other industrial-type burning may proceed if a Cal Fire official inspects the burn site and issues a special permit.

The suspension of burn permits for residential landscape debris does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property. Campfires may be permitted if the campfire is maintained in such a manner as to prevent its spread to the wildland. A campfire permit can be obtained at local fire stations or online at PreventWildfireCA.org.

For additional information on how to create defensible space, on how to be prepared for wildfires and tips to prevent wildfires visit ReadyForWildfire.org.