Cal Fire temporarily suspends debris burning

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit has temporarily suspended debris burning through Sunday, April 10, due to predicted increases in temperatures and wind activity that can create unsafe conditions.

“We are experiencing drier conditions than usual for this time of year which may cause the burn day status to change,” said a news release. “Be sure to call your local air quality district to ensure the suspension has been lifted prior to resuming any burning on Monday.”

Call the burn day information line in South Lake Tahoe at 1-530-621-5842.